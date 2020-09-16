SWAT unit responds to Longview motel shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police, SWAT, and the negotiations unit responded to a report of gunshots at a motel in the 400 block of N. Spur 63.
According to Longview police, Wednesday at approximately 3:44 a.m. officers found bullet holes in an exterior door that appeared to have been shot from inside of the room.
Officers removed all of the surrounding guests and brief communications occurred between the officers and the individual inside the room. Around 7:30 a.m., Jerome Todd Waits, 52, left the room and was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported. Waits was taken to the Gregg County Jail where he was charged with deadly conduct.
