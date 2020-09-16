SFA gets start dates for basketball programs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball programs now have start dates for their seasons.
The NCAA Division I council set a start date for games as November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Practices will start mid October. Those are for both the men’s and women’s programs. Teams will have to play a minimum of 13 contests and no more that 27, down 4 from previous years. Teams can also not hold any exhibitions or scrimmages before the start date.
“We have a start date,” SFA men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller said. “We are going to get rolling here. We add 4 more hours next week then get practice on October 14 and playing on November 25. We have a calendar which should be exciting for all of our players.”
The Lumberjacks had marquee matchups scheduled with Baylor before the start date and Kansas on December 29. It is unclear how those games will factor into the new dates by the NCAA.
“I think there will be a lot of regional matchups,” Keller said. “I think there will be change as we go along. I think you could see three or four different schedules as we start playing.”
The ‘Jacks went 28-3 last year, winning the Southland Conference regular season title. The team were favorites to win the league’s tournament but they never played before it was canceled hours before the NCAA canceled the National Tournament.
“We have a lot of unfinished business," Keller said. "We want to accomplish a lot and hang a banner.”
The full Keller interview can be viewed below.
