Plea deal offered to Whitehouse man accused in stabbing death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man and skating rink owner accused in a stabbing death in January appeared in court through Zoom on Wednesday.
Lars Axel Theorine, 51, owner of Paradise Skating Rink in Whitehouse, is charged with murder.
In Judge Jack Skeen’s court, the state announced a plea deal has been offered to Theorine. However, Theorine’s attorney needs a chance to review 700 pages of discovery and the plea offer with his client.
According to Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson, WPD officers responded to a home at 413 Hanks Street in January after they got a call about a disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they heard someone inside the residence.
After the Whitehouse PD officers spotted blood at the scene, they entered the house to check the welfare of the occupants, a press release stated. Once they got inside, they found the body of Michael Shane Reed, 43, who had been stabbed multiple times.
In court Wednesday, Skeen agreed to give the defense time to review the discovery and set a next court date of Oct. 7.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.