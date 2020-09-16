Plane makes hard landing at Cherokee County Airport

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS responded to a plane which made a hard landing at the Cherokee County Airport Wednesday.
According to DPS, they responded at 1:40 p.m. to the airport. The investigators report indicates that the Piper Malibu Mirage, tail number N972DD, had experienced a stall close to the runway causing a hard landing which collapsed the landing gear. The aircraft came to rest on the runway.
The pilot Bradley Charles Thomas, 45, of Richardson and instructor, Benjamin Case, 26, of Jacksonville were uninjured. DPS said the FAA has been notified.
