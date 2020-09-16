Pittsburg ISD superintendent attributes low virus cases in district to good planning, cooperation

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Pittsburg ISD Superintendent Terry Waldrep joined East Texas Now to give an update on the first five weeks of school and how they are dealing with the pandemic as they work to educate Camp County students.
Waldrep says there are currently three cases of COVID-19 in the district among students and staff, and all three are doing well and will return to school soon. He attributes this to good planning and cooperation among the school and parents.
The staff is working hard to continue to teach the three Ws of a pandemic: Watch your distancing, wash your hands, and wear your mask, he says.
“All of us are in this together to get back to school and we’re all in it to be able to stay in school,” Waldrep says.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.