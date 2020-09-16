Linden-Kildare varsity football games on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 canceled

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Linden-Kildare CISD announced Wednesday that due to mandatory close contact quarantine requirements, there will be no Varsity Tiger football played on Friday, Sept 18 and Sept 25.
According to a Facebook post from the district, junior high games will still be played at their regularly scheduled times. Should these two varsity games be able to be made up, those dates will be announced, the district said.
The post said they plan to reschedule homecoming festivities on Oct. 16th.
The district said the cancellations were not due to a large number of sick students. They said they are implementing a mandatory quarantine due to “close contact” from a recent case from a high school student.
