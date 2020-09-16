Joaquin riding the momentum of Friday shutout

Joaquin, Texas (KLTV) - The Joaquin Rams will look to keep the momentum rolling after their big win this past Friday night over Groveton.
The Rams won 41-0 over then-ranked No.7 Groveton. The win comes after losing to the Indians in the third round of the playoff last season.
“It was the whole reason we scheduled Groveton,” Joaquin coach Wade Lawson said. "Anybody that beats us a year before and we have an opportunity to schedule them then we are going to play them. It is the only way you get better. We learned a lot in that loss to Groveton last year. You have to. If you don’t then you never improve or get better. "
The players were also only worried about returning the favor.
“We had a pep rally that day at school and we told the crowd that we were going to make sure they knew who Joaquin was,” quarterback Chandler Pritchett said. " We wanted to do that by shutting them out."
Joaquin is now 2-0 and will play Ore City this week. They won their first game 8-6 over Beckville and used the time after that game to make key adjustments.
“You can make a preseason schedule where you run through people but that doesn’t make you better," Lawson said. "You need to see your equal and see how you play. Our kids are so unselfish. To be a good team you have to be unselfish. They just want to win on Friday night. It doesn’t matter who gets the ball, who doesn’t. Just win. "
