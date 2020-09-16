Gov. Abbott to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday

AUSTIN (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Thursday to update on COVID-19 in the state.
Abbott will hold the event at noon from the State Capitol. He has assembled a number of experts and politicians to join him as he updates Texans on the worldwide pandemic.
They are:
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick
Speaker Dennis Bonnen
DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD
TDEM Chief Nim Kidd
HHSC Executive Commissioner Cecile Young
UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD
You will be able to watch the governor’s press conference on KLTV7 and KTRE9, as well as on KLTV.com/live or KTRE.com/live at 12 p.m. Thursday.
