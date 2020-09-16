Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies through late afternoon with a few isolated showers possible. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight with temperatures dropping back into the lower 70s. As a weak cold front arrives in the region tomorrow, expect a mix of clouds and sun with a few more scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will still be warm and humid in the mid 80s, but slightly cooler air will filter in by Thursday night as any shower activity comes to an end. Cloud cover will gradually decrease through the day Friday with temperatures in the 60s Friday morning and in the mid 80s with lower humidity Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s in many places over the weekend with mostly sunny skies and very comfortable afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. A gradual warm up is expected next week with more slight chances of rain by midweek.