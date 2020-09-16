Brownsboro gets new Week 4 opponent

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It did not take long for Brownsboro to find a new Week 4 opponent.
The Bears will now play the Dasche Spartans out of the Cedar Hill area. The Bears were set to play Troup this week but the Tigers shut down due to COVID-19. The 0-2 Bears were wanting a game. If they had not replaced Troup it would have been two games taken off the schedule in the first four weeks.
Back in Week 2 the schools was set to play Fairfield but Fairfield backed out due to a possible case of COVID-19. The team then set a game with Sweetwater but that game was canceled just hours before Brownsboro was set to leave for the game.
Kickoff this Friday is set for 7:30 PM,
