Winnsboro church helps continue Meals on Wheels distribution after fire

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - A church in Winnsboro is helping fill a need for a nonprofit whose distribution building was damaged by fire.
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Winnsboro ISD administration building on Sunday, Sept. 6. The building suffered heavy smoke and fire damage before crews extinguished the flames.
Although the building was used primarily for Winnsboro ISD, it also served as a distribution center for Meals on Wheels.
“The front part of the office, where my desk is, and the kitchen just received smoke damage, it was not actually burned,” said site manager Renee Brown. “But we have smoke damage on everything; all of our coolers, all of our tables, everything we use on that end of the building.”
KLTV 7′s Victoria Lara spoke with Brown about how a church stepped in to help operations continue, and a few donations from drivers and volunteers who also helped along the way.
