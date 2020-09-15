Starbucks building location in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Starbucks is opening a location in Marshall, and city officials hope that it will drive further development along the Highway 59 corridor.
Henson Property Group LLC announced the new Starbucks location at 100 East End Blvd North in Marshall, at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and East Houston Street.
“From a small storefront, Starbucks originated in 1971 at Seattle’s Pike Place Market. The opening began as a roaster and retailer of whole bean and ground coffee almost 50 years ago. Today, Starbucks serves more than 30 varieties of premium coffee products, handcrafted beverages, teas, baked goods, fresh food, and merchandise to millions of customers in more than 30,000 retail stores in over 80 markets. The Starbucks mission is very simple: to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time," the company’s statement said.
Builder Richard Henson said, “This is my second national tenant to build in this community, as I see Marshall is poised for growth.”
Henson sees Starbucks is in a position for success with a prime Highway 59 location, two four-year universities, a state technical college, and a junior college. US Highway 59 offers exceptional potential for many new businesses. With the understanding of the vital role that commercial, economic development plays in enhancing the quality of life, the city’s commitment to creating and preserving such development is crucial to future growth.
“We are excited with the location that Mr. Henson has selected, and believe it will further drive commercial development along the Highway 59 corridor,” shared Wes Morrison, Director of Community and Economic Development.
City Manager Mark Rohr stated, “we are very pleased with the results of the city’s commercial, economic development focus. I said early on, the key element to improving Marshall is growing the tax base, and it’s happening.”
The date of opening has not yet been announced.
