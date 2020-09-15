Starbucks building location in Marshall

“From a small storefront, Starbucks originated in 1971 at Seattle’s Pike Place Market. The opening began as a roaster and retailer of whole bean and ground coffee almost 50 years ago. Today, Starbucks serves more than 30 varieties of premium coffee products, handcrafted beverages, teas, baked goods, fresh food, and merchandise to millions of customers in more than 30,000 retail stores in over 80 markets. The Starbucks mission is very simple: to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time," the company’s statement said.