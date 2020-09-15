New No. 1 in Week 4 Red Zone Top 10

6. Joaquin – (2-0, 0-0) Last Week: NR – The Rams did not hide their feelings all week leading up to their game with Groveton. They were upset with how they played in the 2019 playoffs against the Indians. They responded with a 41-0 shutout on Friday night and also moved into the state-wide rankings at No. 9 in 2A. The Rams travel to Ore City for Week4.