New No. 1 in Week 4 Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
The 2020 season makes this list hard with 6A and 5A teams not starting until the end of September. Because of this, the bigger schools on the list are further down in the rankings.
1.Gilmer – (3-0,0-0) Last Week 2 – Gilmer has been perfect so far this year. At 3-0 the Buckeyes have been tested. Last week Gilmer exploded on offense for a 73-26 victory over Atlanta. The No. 5 Buckeyes will host 4A newcomer Lindale Friday in their first home game of the season. If they can survive that test it will set up a big showdown in Week 5 with Carthage.
2. Carthage (1-0, 0-0) Last Week: 1 – The Bulldogs were idle Friday night for the second straight week and are idle this week. The lack of play moves Carthage out of the top spot. They will not play until Sept. 25 against Gilmer.
3. San Augustine – (1-0, 0-0) Last Week: 4 – The Wolves finally started their season last week with a 41-6 win over Elkhart. The Wolves were led by three touchdowns from Kevorian Barnes. San Augustine will play another 3A team this week in Longview against Winnsboro.
4. Mount Vernon – (3-0, 0-0) Last Week: NR – The Mount Vernon Tigers unloaded their offense of the 2019 state runners up Pewitt with a 42-14 win. The Tigers finished their non-district slate perfect and have the week off before opening district next week against Rains.
5. Daingerfield – (2-1, 0-0) Last Week: 5 – The Tigers responded to a loss against Tatum with a 35-14 win over Sabine. This week the Tigers will host Elysian Fields.
6. Joaquin – (2-0, 0-0) Last Week: NR – The Rams did not hide their feelings all week leading up to their game with Groveton. They were upset with how they played in the 2019 playoffs against the Indians. They responded with a 41-0 shutout on Friday night and also moved into the state-wide rankings at No. 9 in 2A. The Rams travel to Ore City for Week4.
7. Longview (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – The Lobos are the first of our big schools to make the list. They come in at No.3 in the 5A state rankings. The Lobos will have a new look with Haynes King gone but Kaden Meredith should bring the Lobos back to a strong running game.
8. Lufkin (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – The Panthers saw an early exit from the playoffs in 201 and do not want to repeat. The Panthers are the two-year 8-5A Champions. Running back Caleb Berry could help make it a third before he heads off to join the Washington Huskies.
9. Marshall (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – Marshall started the 2019 season slowly, but then steamrolled through the school’s district. The Mavs look to continue that district dominance.
10. Tyler HS (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 24 – It’s a new school name but the same CUJO mentality for coach Ricklan Holmes and his Lions. They will be tested by bigger schools early and hope it pays off when they get to a tough district with Longview and Highland Park.
