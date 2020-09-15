Meals on Wheels East Texas announces new executive director

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc. has announced the hiring of its new executive director.
The nonprofit announced on Monday that Trudy Williams would officially take on the role after previously serving as interim executive director for several months.
Williams was previously the nonprofit’s administrative director. Although she officially began her role on Sept. 1, Williams has been instrumental over recent months in leading the organization’s efforts to continue providing meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement.
“I’m blessed to be chosen to serve this organization, and I look forward to what lies ahead for Meals on Wheels Ministry,” Williams said. “I’ve been involved with the organization since 2015 when a very good friend of mine asked me to help her chair the fundraising banquet, and I’m so glad that I did. Meals on Wheels Ministry provides such a vital service to so many seniors in East Texas. It truly is one of the noblest causes there is.”
Since March, Meals on Wheels has added more than 200 clients, increasing the need for services throughout the community. Williams' efforts to incorporate an abbreviated meal delivery schedule enabled the organization to meet this rising need without disruption of service, all while helping to keep volunteers, employees, and clients safe.
Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious meals, safety checks, and other services that enable homebound senior citizens and disabled persons in East Texas to remain in their own homes. Freshly prepared at the organization’s central kitchen in Tyler, meals are distributed by volunteers and paid drivers to eligible clients who cannot provide meals for themselves.
Currently, Meals on Wheels serves more than 2,600 clients in six counties: Smith, Gregg, Wood, Henderson, Van Zandt, and Upshur.
