Marshall woman arrested for murder of boyfriend after calling 911

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has released information on a murder that occurred on Monday afternoon.
Charlene Keigi, 61, of Marshall was interviewed and later booked into the Harrison County Jail for the alleged murder of Terry Thomas.
The sheriff’s statement said that on Sept. 14 at around 4 p.m. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject stating that her recently separated boyfriend was on the property at 320 Chapparal Ranch Rd in Woodlawn. The 911 call was disconnected. Another call was received a short time later from the same caller stating that she had shot the boyfriend. The caller explained she would be in the front yard of the residence awaiting on deputies.
When deputies arrived on scene Charlene Keigi was detained and first aid was rendered to Terry Thomas until Marshall EMS arrived on scene and transported Thomas to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall, where he succumbed to his injuries. JP Watkins pronounced the death and ordered an autopsy.
HCSO Investigators obtained a search warrant through the district attorney’s office signed by Judge Morin and began processing the crime scene.
HCSO Investigators attended an autopsy this morning at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler Texas.
This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.
