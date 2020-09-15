Lufkin Panthers preparing for Friday scrimmage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers, along with the other 6A and 5A schools in East Texas will hold their only scrimmages of the season on Thursday and Friday.
The Panthers will be hosting Huntsville on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will not be sold, but fans are allowed to show up. Head Coach Todd Quick said that the stadium will still have to follow their COVID-19 protocols so attendance will be capped off at 2,500 for the home side and 1,500 for the away side.
More information on the policy for Lufkin home games this year can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.