Lufkin ISD superintendent says district still waiting for state hotspots, asks for ‘grace, patience’ for teachers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Now that Lufkin Independent School District has been in session for about a month, we invited the district’s superintendent to give us an update.
Supt. Lynn Torres says that technologically speaking, things are going well within the district as far as grading and other systems, with no major issues so far. However, she says that they are still waiting for their order from Operation Connectivity from the state, adding that those hotspots will help the families who are struggling with their own connectivity issues at home.
Torres says that the district has reached the end of the first grading period, and that progress reports will go out on Thursday this week. She expressed concern about some of the students who have gotten off to a bumpy start.
“We do have about 200 students we are worried about, and we are calling parents to help get them back on track," she said.
She stressed the importance of parental involvement in the virtual school process.
“It’s important for you to be in contact with your school if you are a parent or guardian, so we can do the best possible thing for your child,” she said.
She also asked for “grace and patience” with the district’s teachers who are being asked to do much more than has ever been asked of them during this time.
Also, Torres said that virtual academy re-signing will be underway in a few weeks, and it is important to be in communication with your child’s school about that. There will be information on the district website as well as communication from the district.
