Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies are once again expected through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s overnight with light north and northeasterly winds. Wednesday will bring a few more clouds and a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. Chances for rain will increase Thursday as a weak cold front moves closer to the region. Expect a few more scattered showers and thundershowers, especially Thursday afternoon and early evening. As the front moves through, temperatures will be slightly cooler and less humid Friday with gradually clearing skies through the afternoon. Mostly sunny and cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. A few isolated places could drop into the upper 50s by early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny, dry conditions continue into early next week.