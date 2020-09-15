DPS: Trooper finds nearly 850 pounds of THC products during traffic stop in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a trooper found nearly 850 pounds of THC products during a traffic stop in Oldham County.
A DPS trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.
Officials say the trooper found vacuum-sealed packages of THC wax inside three pizza boxes and nine boxes of metal cans containing THC vape cartridges.
The driver, 67-year-old Steven Purves of Laguna Woods, California, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Oldham County Jail.
Officials say he was taking the drugs to Dallas.
