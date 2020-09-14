WATCH: Anissa Centers talks to longtime teacher about changes to teaching, learning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, East Texas teachers and students are discovering that teaching and learning both look different than they did, say six months ago.
During her appearance on East Texas Now Monday afternoon, KLTV’s Anissa Centers spoke with a longtime East Texas teacher. Barbara Puckett, a 12th-grade math teacher for Tatum ISD highlighted new routines and protocols that most people would probably never consider.
Centers said prior to Monday’s interview, she had talked to numerous teachers about how things have been going since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
“The consistent, core message is that they’re having to do a whole lot more work,” Centers said.
