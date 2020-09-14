Pair of undefeated teams in Winnsboro, San Augustine clash in the Week 4 Game of the Week

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It is only week 4 but Friday night will feel like a playoff game for both the Winnsboro and San Augustine.
The two teams will meet up at Lobo Stadium in Longview for the Red Zone Game of the Week. Both the Raiders are 1-0 due to circumstances beyond their control. Winnsboro lost the week 1 and 3 opponents due to COVID-19. San Augustine had to cancel their week 1 and 2 games due to weather issues at the time.
The No.5 Wolves out of 2A put up a strong opening game last week at Elkhart, winning 41-6. Winnsboro did not play this past Friday but won the previous Friday 42-0 over Hooks.
Both teams were set to have bye weeks this week but agreed last week to meet up in Longview. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.