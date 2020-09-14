New network provides help to East Texas doctors treating children, teens with mental health issues

“One of the challenges that we have in Northeast Texas is that we have limited mental health resources and we have even more limitation for services to meet the needs of children. So, this is really an adjunct to the care that that provider can give to their patient,” Young said. “About one-fourth to one-third of the children with either behavioral health needs or mental health needs are seen in their primary care provider’s office. If you think about that, there’s definitely a need for that adjunct support for those providers.”