Huntington ISD superintendent says 60 are currently in quarantine

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers said 60 students and staff are currently in quarantine as the district operates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flowers said the district has only had two cases of COVID-19 since the school year started, but the district has to determine from there who has been in close contact with those cases.
“It’s not a call we like to make,” Flowers said. “We have a form on our website for when someone tests positive. They tell us which teachers and students they were in close contact with and we decide from there which ones should be quarantined.”
You can hear more from Flowers in the attached video.
