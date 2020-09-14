Governor Abbott deploys Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

“As our friends in Louisiana prepare for Tropical Storm Sally, the State of Texas is ready to assist in response and recovery efforts,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are acting swiftly to help our neighbors in Louisiana, and I ask all Texans to pray for those in the path of this storm. Our neighbors in Louisiana were there for us during Hurricane Harvey, and we will be here for them as Tropical Storm Sally nears their shores.”