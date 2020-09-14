Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies will continue through the evening with a light northerly breeze. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s by evening and will start in the lower 70s early tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy for Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. One or two isolated showers are possible, especially in southern counties of Deep East Texas. Slight chances for rain will continue Wednesday and increase a bit on Thursday ahead of another weak cold front arriving at the end of the week. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s ahead of the front but a quick little cool down for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.