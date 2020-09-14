Cowboys suffer two key injuries Sunday night

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Dallas Cowboy left Southern California with a loss and two key injuries.
Reports out of the Star Mondar morning are that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is likely out 6-8 weeks with broken collarbone and the season is over for tight end Blake Jarwin, who is expected to undergo ACL surgery.
Both injuries were confirmed by Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas lost to the Rams 20-17, after a controversial offensive pass interference call stalled a 2-minute drill by Dak Prescott and the offense.
Dallas will play Atlanta at home on Sept. 20 with a noon kickoff.
