City of Jacksonville closing public library, plans to reopen it at new location in spring 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville is closing and relocating its public library.
The City Council voted unanimously to close the Jacksonville Public Library on Jackson Street by October. The council voted to close the library to allow City Manager Greg Smith to facilitate a real estate sale of the building.
The new library will be at the Norman Center on Commerce Street once that building is renovated. Closing the library by October means it will not be a polling place come Nov. 3.
“Those renovations will begin after the November elections because we have committed the Norman Center to be a polling place in the upcoming November elections,” Smith said. “And once those are over, then the city will start the renovations for it.”
The library has four full-time employees and five part time employees. Smith tells KLTV all employees will be reassigned to other city departments until the new library is open.
The plan is to put the books in storage until they are moved into the Norman Center sometime in spring of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.