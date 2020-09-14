Authorities seek help in Tyler convenience store armed robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Smith County deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at a convenience store located in the 8600 Block of Hwy 64 East in Tyler.
Deputies arrived at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, finding that a suspect entered the store and pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at the clerk. The suspect demanded the contents of the cash register then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a black male, mid to early 20′s, medium build wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved hoody, a face mask covering his nose and mouth, and gray gloves. He ran in a southwest direction behind the store adjacent to CR 219.
If you have any information concerning this case please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
