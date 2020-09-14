Affidavit: Houston County landowner finds felon hunting on, mowing his property

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - A man with a previous felony history was arrested after game cameras show him trespassing on a deer lease he had allegedly been forbidden to enter.
William Patrick Evans, 46, of Grapeland, was charged with hunting without landowner consent in Houston County after a man says he noticed that lanes had been mowed down around his deer stand and feeder on his deer lease. He told a Texas Game Warden that he then took the SD cards out of his game cameras and that they showed Evans enter the lease on Aug. 18 at around 7 p.m. carrying a scoped long rifle over his shoulder. Evans is seen leaving the property at 7:15, and then entering it a minute later riding a lawnmower, and with the rifle over his legs.
The leaseholder said that he had previously told Evans he was not allowed to enter or hunt on the property. He filed charges against Evans, who the game warden found is a felon with an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest.
Evans was arrested and is in the Houston County Jail on Hunting Provision Violation, which carries a $4,000.00 bond, and Unlawful possession of firearm by felon, a $10,000.00 bond, as well as the outstanding parole warrant.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.