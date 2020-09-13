Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: To start off the day skies will be mostly clear, and temps will be in the 70s. By the afternoon we will warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. We are expecting to see showers and isolated thundershowers this afternoon. The heaviest rainfall will be in Deep East Texas. The treat for severe weather today is low, but not zero. Overnight, the wet weather will move out and some cloud cover will be left over. Tomorrow, be prepared for partly sunny skies, upper 80s, and a few afternoon showers. Tuesday should remain mostly clear. Rain chances increase once again for the rest of the work week as temperatures slowly start to cool to the mid 80s. For the start of next weekend except partly to mostly sunny skies and low to mid 80s.