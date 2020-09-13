Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight lows tonight will be in the low 70s and skies will be partly cloudy. Tomorrow, be prepared for a mix of sun and clouds and a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chance on Tuesday will be close to zero and temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Cloud cover and wet weather will move back in on Wednesday and will stick around for the rest of the work week. Since our winds will be from the north over the next few days humidity levels will be low. For next weekend, it looks like we will see partly to mostly sunny skies and low to mid 80s.