Whitehouse REC gathering donations for hurricane victims in Sulphur, Louisiana

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse REC is gathering donations for families in Sulphur, Louisiana, that are still dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Laura, which hit the town hard.
“We are collecting supplies to take to Sulphur, LA.,” a post on the Whitehouse REC stated. “They have been hit hard by the hurricane. We are sending a team of workers on September 19th to assist in the cleanup effort, and they will be taking collected supplies also.”
The Whitehouse REC is asking for the following donations.
- Water
- Bug spray
- Baby wipes
- gas cards - minimum of $25 (for generators)
- Heavy-duty extension cords (any cords except for the orange cords)
- Sunscreen
The REC will be accepting donations from now until Sept. 18.
Johnson says that participants can also apply to volunteer in their cleanup efforts. For those interested, you can reach out to the REC at (903) 202-7181 for more information.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains how you can be involved in next weeks' plan to help families in need. We’ll have more on this story later today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.