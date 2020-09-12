WEBXTRA: Whitehouse REC gathering donations for hurricane victims in Sulfur, Louisiana

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse REC is gathering donations for families in Sulfur, Louisiana, that are still dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Laura, which hit the town hard.
“We are collecting supplies to take to Sulfur, LA.,” a post on the Whitehouse REC stated. “They have been hit hard by the hurricane. We are sending a team of workers on September 19th to assist in the cleanup effort, and they will be taking collected supplies also.”
The Whitehouse REC is asking for the following donations.
- Water
- Bug spray
- Baby wipes
- gas cards - minimum of $25 (for generators)
- Heavy-duty extension cords
- Sunscreen
The REC will be accepting donations from now until Sept. 18.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains how you can be involved in next weeks' plan to help families in need. We’ll have more on this story later today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.