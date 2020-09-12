WEBXTRA: Texas Veterans Military & Classic Car Show draws crowds in Bullard

BULLARD Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, a group put on a family-friendly event called the Texas Veterans Military & Classic Car Show to honor veterans and remember 9/11.
The car show kicked off with a 60-vehicle military convoy that started at the Stuart Family Funeral Home in Tyler and ended at the Whataburger Travel Center in Bullard. Onlookers lined the route, and American flags were visible on several vehicles. The Patriot Guard motorcycle group led the convoy.
The Texas Veterans Military & Classic Car Show will be today from 8 to 5 p.m. at 655 Doctor M. Roy Parkway (Highway 69) in Bullard.
KLTV’s Dante Nunez was there this morning, and he’ll have more on the car show later today.
