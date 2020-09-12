Texas Veterans Military & Classic Car Show draws crowds in Bullard

BULLARD Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, a group put on a family-friendly event called the Texas Veterans Military & Classic Car Show to honor veterans and remember 9/11.
The car show kicked off with a 60-vehicle military convoy that started at the Stuart Family Funeral Home in Tyler and ended at the Whataburger Travel Center in Bullard. Onlookers lined the route, and American flags were visible on several vehicles. The Patriot Guard motorcycle group led the convoy.
As participants hopped into their military styled vehicles and even their helicopters, they took part in a convoy that began in Tyler and ended in Bullard. Richard Davis, a veteran, said this annual event is special to him.
“This part of Texas is close to my heart because of the way that they feel about veterans, that’s the way it is," Davis said. "I’m sure the rest of it feels the same but they don’t have an event like this.”
For the fifth year in a row, veterans and spectators gathered together in Bullard and in Tyler for the Texas Veteran’s Military and Classic Car Show to honor America’s veterans.
According to organizer Mike Balfay, this yearly event brought in over 400 veterans and spectators.
“What we do is bring in a lot of military vehicles a lot of military organizations," Balfay said. "The sole purpose of this event is to honor those that serve our country and the United States military. We have a couple of people who had a Medal of Honor today; you have vets from Korea, vets from Vietnam.”
Davis has attended this event for the last four years and describes why he keeps coming back.
“Each year it gets bigger and better. We add something to it all the time and try and make it more interesting for the local people," Davis said. "This part of Texas, they love this country and everything it stands for.”
Davis said he feels at peace knowing that the event is meant to honor those who have served
“A good calm feeling about the people in this country that appreciate what all of these guys have done, and I don’t care what kind of uniform you put on, you put a uniform on you served this country, period," Davis said. "You could be an EMT, firefighter, you can be a police officer, soldier, sailor, marine, coast guard.”
Davis drove in the convoy and rode alongside a Medal of Honor recipient when he headed from Tyler to Bullard
World war two tanks, flyovers, and a Texas wall were also included in this morning’s event.
The Texas Veterans Military & Classic Car Show was held from 8 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 655 Doctor M. Roy Parkway (Highway 69) in Bullard.
