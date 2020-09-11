WEBXTRA: UT Tyler enrolls record-sized undergraduate class; overall enrollment up 3.2 percent

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke Friday morning with UT Tyler President Michael Tidwell about the university’s record enrollment for the Fall 2020 semester. Tidwell gave some reasons as to why he believes enrollment is up, including that UT Tyler has become a national and international school on par with UT Austin.
From UT Tyler:
According to official counts, students showed up in record numbers to participate in UT Tyler’s fall hybrid-model classes.
For undergraduates, 6,703 students are enrolled in fall classes, besting the previous record of 6,636 set in 2018. As previously announced, this undergraduate class includes 1,069 first-time-in-college students, also a record for the University and a 25 percent increase over last year.
Students transferring into a UT Tyler undergraduate program from a community college or other university totaled 1,215. Overall UT Tyler enrollment was 9,927 students, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year.
“Considering the challenges of a pandemic, we are pleased that every classification of UT Tyler student either held the line from last year or saw enrollment growth,” said Lucas Roebuck, vice president for marketing and chief communications officer. “The value proposition of a great UT-caliber education combined with the caring, personal attention to student success continues to prove appealing, particularly for high school seniors and their families.”
New graduate students were up six percent over last year. Overall graduate enrollment was flat, with 2,340 students enrolling. As a group, dual credit, pharmacy and non-degree seeking students added up to 884, roughly 8 percent of the student body.
Undergraduates are students classified as freshman, sophomore, junior or senior. Dual-credit and non-degree seeking students are not counted in that total. The official University census date was Sept. 4.
A member of the prestigious UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler focuses on student success and innovative research in the more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs offered to nearly 10,000 students.
Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News and World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
