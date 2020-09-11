WEBXTRA: City of Tyler water department will begin chlorine conversion program Sept. 14

Customers can safely consume and use their drinking water as normal during the conversion period. However, dialysis patients should consult with their physicians prior to the conversion to ascertain whether pretreatment adjustments are necessary for their dialysis equipment. Most dialysis equipment has already been outfitted with charcoal filters that remove free chlorine and chloramines; however, customers should check with their doctor as a precautionary measure. The City of Tyler has notified local hospitals and dialysis clinics in advance so that they can implement process changes if necessary.