WEBXTRA: City of Tyler water department will begin chlorine conversion program Sept. 14

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is preparing to begin its Chlorine Conversion program beginning on Monday, Sept. 14. It will last through Oct. 12.
The City says the water will be safe to drink during this process and is a best practice that is supported by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains how this program will be beneficial to Tyler residents.
From the City of Tyler:
The City of Tyler will convert its disinfection process to free chlorine for a period of approximately one month beginning Sept. 14 and ending on Oct. 12. Generally, there are no noticeable changes in water quality as a result of this temporary conversion. However, some individuals may notice taste and odor changes and a slight discoloration to the water.
The City of Tyler currently uses chloramines (a combination of free chlorine and ammonia) to disinfect its drinking water supply prior to customer distribution. This is a reliable disinfection process that has been recommended by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for systems predominantly treating surface waters, such as those in the Tyler water system.
It is standard industry practice to periodically convert chloramines back to free chlorine to improve and maintain the highest water quality standards in potable water distribution systems. In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the TCEQ support this process as a necessary and effective measure for maintaining water quality. Tyler began using this process for annual, routine maintenance in October 2014.
The City will implement directional flushing, combined with routine water quality monitoring, as measures to remove iron particles from water lines and to maintain the highest water quality for customers during the conversion.
Some iron particles may still make it into customer service lines despite the City’s efforts. Customers who experience discoloration should temporarily flush faucets, tubs and toilets, until the water has cleared. Clothing should not be washed during times of discoloration to reduce the possibility of staining. Prior to washing clothing, customers may want to run a little water in a bathtub to check for discoloration.
Periodic pressure drops may also be experienced due to the City’s extensive flushing efforts. Noticeable water quality changes associated with conversions are normally short lived and are not public health risks.
Customers can safely consume and use their drinking water as normal during the conversion period. However, dialysis patients should consult with their physicians prior to the conversion to ascertain whether pretreatment adjustments are necessary for their dialysis equipment. Most dialysis equipment has already been outfitted with charcoal filters that remove free chlorine and chloramines; however, customers should check with their doctor as a precautionary measure. The City of Tyler has notified local hospitals and dialysis clinics in advance so that they can implement process changes if necessary.
Those conditioning water for fish or aquariums may also need to make changes to their water pre-treatment process.
At the conclusion of the conversion period, which should occur on or about Oct. 12, the City of Tyler will convert its disinfection process back to chloramines.
