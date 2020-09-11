WATCH: White Oaks ISD getting back on track after COVID-19 caused campus closure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the first few weeks of the 2020-2021 school year, White Oak ISD has faced some challenges, including the decision to shut down the high school campus for a few days because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Brian Gray, the White Oak ISD superintendent, spoke with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler Friday morning.
“It’s been a good start to the year,” Gray said. “We’ve faced our challenges like every other school district, but I’m awfully proud of our kids and our staff.”
Gray said they had difficulty with the contact tracing, and they didn’t have a good idea what caused the uptick in COVID-19 cases. As a result, the school district’s leadership decided to close the high school campus for several days, and the high school’s faculty and staff immediately shifted to distance learning.
During the brief period that White High School was closed, the school district’s maintenance staff did a deep cleaning of the campus.
Gray said the parents of White Oak ISD students understood why the school district closed the high school campus for several days. He added that most of the students were excited to get back into the classroom earlier this week.
“I can’t say enough good things about the White Oak community and everyone involved,” Gray said. “They’ve been very, very supportive. They understand that we have the best interest of our kiddos at heart. We want to keep them and our staff as safe as we possibly can.”
Gray said this school year is even more challenging because many teachers have to do double duty with in-class and virtual instruction. He added that unless the district has another temporary shutdown, they have specific teachers assigned to teach the virtual learning students.
“Our staff has risen to every challenge,” Gray said. “I can’t say enough good things about our staff. I’m proud to be an educator, and I’m proud of our staff and what they have been doing during these challenging times.”
In response to a question about the stern warning UIL recently issued to school districts about safety at sporting events, Gray said the White Oak ISD is working hard to make sure the safety protocols are followed at their extracurricular events, adding that they hosted junior high football games and volleyball games last night.
Gray said once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, they will continue to make use of the new way technology has been integrated into teaching their students.
Regarding a question about connectivity, Gray said that White Oak ISD is fortunate in that most of their students have internet access at home. He added that they are working with the Texas Education Agency’s Operation Connectivity to purchase new internet “hotspots.”
“We appreciate the support we’ve gotten during these challenging times, and we’re looking forward to our team playing football next week and volleyball continuing this week,” Gray said.
The White Oak superintendent also said WISD students and faculty members were going to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, in various ways.
To watch the full interview, click the video above the story.
