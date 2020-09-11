WATCH: Tyler ISD’s superintendent says TISD getting back to normal in very abnormal time

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Even though Texas is still in the middle of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, things are slowly getting back to normal for Tyler ISD’s students, teachers, and staff.
Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD’s superintendent, spoke with Good Morning East Texas anchor Erika Bazaldua Friday morning as part of KLTV’s ongoing Open Campus series.
“It’s hard to believe this is our fourth Friday,” Crawford said. “We just sent out the first round of progress reports for our first grading period. A lot of normalcy is in place in a very abnormal time.”
Crawford said that making adjustments has been the school district’s theme for the past six months. He added that Tyler ISD will adjust to any future changes that the Texas Education Agency and the University Interscholastic League tells them to make.
Tyler ISD’s superintendent said regarding UIL extracurricular activities, tennis is the only sport where matches are being held. He said volleyball should start up next week, and they are looking forward to the first football games that will be played at Trinity Mother Frances Tyler Rose Stadium this year on Sept. 24 and 25.
Friday marked the deadline for parents to opt to switch their children from virtual learning back to in-class instruction.
Crawford said that Tyler ISD started the 2020-2021 school year with about 65 percent of their students doing in-class instruction and the remaining 35 percent doing virtual learning. He added that since then, the percentage of in-class students has increased to about 72 percent.
The Tyler ISD superintendent said the COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing, face masks, and good hygienic practices that the school district put into place have been working.
Crawford said that he understood why many parents were anxious about sending their children back to school.
Tyler ISD’s faculty and students are also taking time to remember the Americans who died in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Honor students at Tyler Legacy High School put out 2,996 tiny American flags Friday morning in honor of Sept. 11.
Crawford said Tyler ISD will have a virtual 911 program at the district’s Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary campus to honor the Tyler native who died when the plane struck the Pentagon within several hundred feet of Jack’s office.
