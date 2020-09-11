2 wanted in failed ATM theft in Lufkin

They wore masks but should be easily recognized by anyone who knows them. Included here are images pulled from the bank’s security camera. If you recognize the criminals, submit a tip anonymously at 639TIPS.com or call (936) 639-TIPS. You might see other requests to assist with this investigation but remember that only tips and calls DIRECTLY to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. Information provided directly to a law enforcement officer/agency and information already known to investigators cannot be rewarded.