2 wanted in failed ATM theft in Lufkin

From Lufkin police
LUFKIN, Texas - Lufkin PD is investigating the theft of an automated teller machine and Crime Stoppers has a cash available to reward for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve the crime.
The investigation began around 3:30 AM September 11 with officers responding to an alarm at Southside bank on S. Timberland Dr. On their arrival, the officers saw that the drive-up ATM was missing and followed a debris trail from the bank to the parking lot of First United Methodist Church on E. Denman Ave. In the church parking lot, the officers found the ATM attached by chains to a Ford truck, which itself had been stolen.
It appears that the thieves were forced to abandon their prizes when one of the chains they used to drag the ATM broke. The ATM was not entered, so no money was taken, but the damage costs are great. The thieves are believed to have fled on foot from the church toward the intersection of E. Denman Ave. and S Chestnut St.
They wore masks but should be easily recognized by anyone who knows them. Included here are images pulled from the bank’s security camera. If you recognize the criminals, submit a tip anonymously at 639TIPS.com or call (936) 639-TIPS. You might see other requests to assist with this investigation but remember that only tips and calls DIRECTLY to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. Information provided directly to a law enforcement officer/agency and information already known to investigators cannot be rewarded.