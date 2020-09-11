Tyler High Lions ready to start the season

“Oh I do, I don’t see anything there is to criticize about the decision that they made, the productivity, the protocol they put in place all of that is for the benefit of the kids. It’s not for the program, it’s not for the sport, it’s for the kids,” Holmes said. "Because at the end of the day if these kids don’t have this sport to play they’re going to be doing something else and you don’t want to know what they’re going to be doing. Besides playing football so as long as we keep them in the direction they’ve been going in, UIL allows us change to do that along with our Governor and state Senate and all that great stuff, we stay within the guidelines make sure we do things right we’re going to have a great football season.”