Tyler High Lions ready to start the season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coach Ricklan Holmes and his Tyler High Lions are on the field prepping for the new season. At one point, there was uncertainty there would be a season, but Holmes says his kids are pumped.
“Well they still excited because they’re gonna have a football season, you know, you go from March till now thinking you may or may not have a football season. But now because of UIL and the things they put together we’re going to have a season right now. 1A through for 4A is doing a great job making sure us big boys in 5A and 6A get a chance play also," Holmes said.
For Coach Ricklan Holmes to praise the smaller schools speaks volumes of the unity among East Texas coaches.
When asked about the UIL decisions regarding football this season, Holmes said they did the best they could with the situation they had.
“Oh I do, I don’t see anything there is to criticize about the decision that they made, the productivity, the protocol they put in place all of that is for the benefit of the kids. It’s not for the program, it’s not for the sport, it’s for the kids,” Holmes said. "Because at the end of the day if these kids don’t have this sport to play they’re going to be doing something else and you don’t want to know what they’re going to be doing. Besides playing football so as long as we keep them in the direction they’ve been going in, UIL allows us change to do that along with our Governor and state Senate and all that great stuff, we stay within the guidelines make sure we do things right we’re going to have a great football season.”
