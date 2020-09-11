Service interruptions affecting servers at Chapel Hill ISD

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD said the district has been experiencing server issues throughout the day Friday.
The district said they are working to correct the issue and get it resolved as quickly as possible and the interruption in service is not expected to last much longer.
They said service should be restored by Monday morning for both in-school and remote learners and their staff.
“We assure you that no student data was compromised during the incident. All district platforms including Skyward and Eduphoria were not compromised," the district said in a statement.
