Pedestrian killed in Smith County crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -DPS reports a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US-69 just south of CR-4132 (Elmwood St.) in Smith County.
Troopers responded to the crash Thursday at 9:24 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a 2018 BMW 330, Carolyn Nguyen, 29, of Tyler was traveling southeast on US-69 when she struck a pedestrian who was walking west across the roadway.
The pedestrian was identified as Donnie Louise Johnson, 53, of Tyler. Johnson was pronounced at the scene by Judge Johnson.
Nguyen was not reported as injured. The crash remains under investigation.
