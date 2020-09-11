Nacogdoches County investigators nab suspect in drive-by shootings, seize guns, drugs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant on a home on County Road 521 early Friday morning, they arrested two people, including the primary suspect in several recent drive-by shootings. They also seized five guns, crystal meth, cocaine, and marijuana.
Luis Daniel Juarez, 17, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two deadly conduct charges, three theft of firearm charges, felony assault causing bodily injury-family violence charge, and a possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge. All of the charges are third-degree felonies.
No bond amounts have been set for Luis Juarez' charges yet.
According to a press release, the NCSO deputies served the search warrant on Luis Juarez' residence on CR 521 at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into several drive-shooting incidents that occurred in Nacogdoches County.
Luis Juarez was identified as the primary suspect in those drive-by shootings, the press release stated. He also allegedly a suspect in drive-shootings that occurred in the Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
NCSO investigators obtained two deadly conduct warrants for Luis Juarez in connection to drive-by shooting incidents that occurred on Rigby Road in May, the press release stated.
“Deputies conducted another investigation at Luis Juarez residence in reference to a drive-by shooting early this month,” the press release stated. “There was several shell casings found in the roadway and driveway of the residence; however, no one would cooperate in the investigation.”
After the NCSO investigators collected evidence in the case, they got enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Luis Juarez' home. During the search, investigators recovered two Glock .40-caliber pistols, a Springfield .40-caliber pistol, a 1911 .45-caliber pistol, and an AR .223-caliber rifle.
Three of the guns were reported stolen in vehicle burglaries, the press release stated. Two of the guns were stolen out of Lufkin and the other was reported stolen in Nacogdoches.
“Investigators believe that the other two weapons are stolen as well and will continue to investigate to determine who the rightful owners of these weapons are,” the press release stated.
The NCSO investigators also seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, the press release stated. Ammunition was also seized during the search.
“The guns and ammunition seized at the residence will be tested to see if they match bullet casings that have been recovered at other drive-by shootings in Nacogdoches and Lufkin,” the press release stated. “There were also several ski masks that were found with the weapons that have been seized.”
According to the press release, Luis Juarez will also be charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence.
Dalia Juarez, the second person arrested at the scene, was charged with state jail felony possession of a controlled substance, state jail felony theft of a firearm, resisting arrest, and interfering with duties of a public servant. The latter two charges are both misdemeanors.
“This is the second time the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has conducted a search warrant at this residence,” the press release stated. “In August 2019 the Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant of this residence where guns and drugs were recovered.”
The investigation Is still ongoing, and more charges could be pending against Luis Juarez once the forensic and lab results come back on the guns and shell casings, the press release stated.
No one has been injured in the drive-by shooting incidents, but several residences have been struck.
“Sheriff investigators believe the motive behind the drive-by shootings is gang-related,” the press release stated.
