A Mark in Texas History: The Everett Building in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Everett Building was built in 1910 to house Citizens National Bank. Its namesake, L.J. Everett, was the bank president.
Through the years, the bank shared space with drug stores, barber shops and other offices.
In 1966, after the state of Texas chartered the Gregg County Historical Foundation, the building was donated to the foundation.
Today, the building is home to the Gregg County Historical Museum.
It’s a two-story raised-basement structure and in an area of Longview where almost all of its older buildings have been destroyed.
“Longview went through a phase of tearing down historic structures but this one survived it," said Lindsay Loy, Executive Director Gregg County Historical Museum.
Working in a building over 100 years old does have its challenges.
“Sometimes it’s absolutely wonderful. Sometimes you feel like you’re constantly fixing things," Loy said.
But a look at the pressed tin ceilings with angels and cherubs may be worth the price of admission.
Even the clock on the outside may not be original, but it’s definitely historical.
“The clock was donated by McCarley Jewelers when they closed. So really, it only moved across the street," Loy said.
The Everett Building received its Historical Marker designation in 1983.
I’m Mark Scirto and this has been a Mark in Texas History.
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday. Admission for adults is $5 and anyone under the age of 18 can get in for a dollar. The Everett Building is located at 214 North Fredonia Street.
