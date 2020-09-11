Longview police make arrest in connection to child’s shooting death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have made an arrest after a 10-year-old died in a shooting incident in Aug.
According to Longview police, they obtained a warrant for making a firearm accessible to a child causing death for 50-year-old David Russell Stice. Stice was arrested on Sept.10th and booked into the Gregg County Jail.
On Aug. 9, police were dispatched out to the 200 block of Whatley Street at about 2:14 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When the LPD officers arrived at the scene, they found the child with life-threatening injuries. The child was transported to the hospital and later died.
