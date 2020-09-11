Heavy police presence in Tyler neighborhood after report of aggravated assault

Tyler Police seen staging at entrance of Mimosa Drive (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Erika Bazaldua | September 11, 2020 at 3:07 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:11 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A reported aggravated assault is under investigation by Tyler police.

According to police, officers responded to the incident on Mimosa Drive around 12:15 a.m Friday. The location is about half a mile south of Gold Road Park.

By 1 a.m. around half a dozen units could be seen staging at both entry points of the roadway with their lights off.

Tyler Police records show officers cleared the scene just before 2:30 a.m.

We are working to learn what led up to the incident and if anyone was seriously injured.

This is a developing story. We expect to learn more details from police Friday morning.

