Friday’s Weather: Less humidity today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice, cool start compared to the last few days. Temperatures have dropped into the 60s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies much of the day today. Eastern and southeastern counties have a slight chance for rain this afternoon, but most of East Texas looks to stay dry today. Lower humidity will be filtering in to the region making a nice, comfortable afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Partly cloudy this weekend with very slight chances for rain mainly in southern counties. Temperatures this weekend will warm a bit into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Next week, chances for rain will start to increase again as another cold front approaches. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for much of next week as well.