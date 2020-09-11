Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day today with scattered showers possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will be cooler once again this afternoon, with highs ranging in the 80s for most of the area. Our weekend looks to be pleasant in the upper 80s and a bit on the drier side, with only a few showers possible on Saturday. Rain chances do increase on Sunday as our second cold front moves through East Texas, but not everyone will see the rain. Afternoon highs drop back down into the middle to upper 80s for the first half of the week with a fair mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Rain chances begin to increase into the middle part of the next work week.