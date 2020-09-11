Firefighters, trucks deployed from Texas to combat California wildfires

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters and support personnel from across Texas have been deployed to help combat the wildfires impacting the state of California.
Approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments will be deployed to California. These resources are in addition to the 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks, and 2 command vehicles previously deployed in late August.
Gov. Abbott announced Friday, “Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country, I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”
The state of Texas is able to mobilize resources from fire departments across the state through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).
